More than 2,000 Afghan migrants return from Iran

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations Affairs of Afghanistan has announced that the de facto administration has facilitated the return of over two thousand Afghan migrants from Iran to their homeland.

The ministry stated on Sunday, on its official social media platform X that approximately 2,805 Afghan migrants had returned to Afghanistan from Iran till October 22, 2023.

As per the Ministry’s report, these migrants have come back to Afghanistan from Iran through both involuntary and voluntary means. Nonetheless, the head of the border police in Islam Qala has noted that among them, 248 individuals have been identified as requiring assistance.

The ministry has not provided specific details on how many of them were forcibly returned and how many returned voluntarily. It’s worth noting that some of the recently returned migrants have been referred to the International Organization for Migration for assistance.

In recent times, there has been a noticeable increase in the detention of Afghan migrants in countries such as Pakistan and Iran due to their lack of valid residency documents.

Tragically, many of these migrants face harsh treatment at the hands of the local authorities, including physical abuse such as beatings. These inhumane conditions often lead to their forcible repatriation to Afghanistan, compounding their already challenging situation.

The plight of Afghan migrants underscores the urgent need for international efforts to address the issues surrounding migration, including the protection of migrant rights and the development of more humane and just migration policies that prioritize the safety and well-being of vulnerable individuals and families.