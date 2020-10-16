More than 2000 liters impure milk discarded

Shah Faisal

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Friday discarded more than 2000 liters of adulterated milk in a joint action with district administration and livestock department against contaminated milk in Peshawar.

On the directions of Director General Food Authority, Suhail Khan, the raid was conducted on the entry point of Peshawar near motorways toll plaza, where a number of milk suppliers were stopped, and the milk samples were thoroughly checked.

The operation was conducted by the Food Safety Authority Deputy Director Operations Shayan Ali Jawa, Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Saddar Sohaib Butt along with Assistant Director, Wasif Shah.

While talking to the media, Deputy Director Operations, Shayan Ali Jawa said on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Secretary KP Dr Kazim Niaz a major crackdown has been started against food adulteration in the province.

He said the department in collaboration with district administration carried out the raid to ensure healthy food to the people. He said the livestock department checked all the samples on the spot and adulterants and water contamination were found in the milk, on which FIRs have been lodged against six people.

Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Saddar, Sohaib Butt said the provincial government was committed to provide healthy and adulterants free food to the people. He said during the operation up to 40 percent of water adulterations were found in the milk besides use of chemicals. He said for the safety of public health such operations would also be conducted in coming days.