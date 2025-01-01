More than 30 missing after landslide hits southwest China

BEIJING (AFP): More than 30 people are missing after a landslide in China’s southwestern Sichuan province on Saturday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The landslide hit Jinping village in the city of Yibin at around 11:50 a.m. (0350 GMT).

“Ten houses had been buried and more than 30 people were missing,” CCTV said.

“China’s president Xi Jinping had ordered authorities to do ‘everything possible to search and rescue missing people, minimize casualties, and properly handle the aftermath,’” it added.

“China’s Ministry of Emergency Management said in an online post that two people had been rescued.”

“Emergency response teams were on site searching for survivors,” it added.