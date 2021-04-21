More than 300,000 people from other province visited Sindh for treatment: Murtaza

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that more than 300,000 people from other provinces had come to Sindh province for medical treatment in the last two years and of them, more than 38,000 patients were only from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here at Media Corner of Sindh Assembly Building on Wednesday. Giving the details of patients from different part of country visiting the provincial hospitals, he told the media that hospitals in Sindh province were serving the people of Pakistan.

The people across the country are benefiting from Gambit Medical Center and it is the only public hospital in Pakistan which bears all the expenses, he said, adding that so far, more than 200 liver transplants have been performed in GIMS and 86 of which were from other provinces.

Spokesperson of Sindh Government said that the Sindh government was providing the best healthcare facilities, maintaining that we believe that every citizen of Pakistan should have access to health facilities.