GAZA (Reuters): Some 3,500 people have so far crossed into Egypt from the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing, including more than 2,000 people needing medical treatment, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

The European Union restarted its civilian mission on Jan 31 to monitor the border crossing, a key entry and exit point for the Palestinian territory. It had been shut to human traffic since May.