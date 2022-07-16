NIMROZ (TOLOnews): A Qatari foreign aid organization has provided food aid to more than 400 families in Zaranj, the capital of Nimroz.

The aid was provided by Hamad bin Khalifa al Thani charity, also known as the Qatar Foundation.

The officials of the organization said that 1,000 more families will be assisted in the near future.

“We trying to have transparent distribution. The head of the provincial Disaster Management office was here with us every second,” said Gul Ahmad Ahmadi, head of the charity organization.

Meanwhile, the residents of Nimroz called for more national and international aid. Farzana and her 14-year-old son are the breadwinners of their 8-members family.

“I am a tailor and I have a son and we both are breadwinners for our 8-member family and my husband is old and a sick man and he can’t work,” said Farzana, a resident of Nimroz.

Some other residents of Nimroz complain about drought, saying that they are not able to pay for expenses of the families through agriculture.

“We don’t have income through agriculture. We had planted wheat but because of drought and lack of water all the wheat was damaged so we have no wheat crops now. If we don’t find aid, our condition will be much worse,” said Jahangir, a resident of Nimroz.

Nimroz is one of the main drought-affected provinces in Afghanistan.

“These needy people are those who were not provided with aid for the past 20 years by any foreign aid organization,” said Malawi Mohammad Qassim Mohammad, at the provincial department of disaster management.

