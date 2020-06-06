More than 80% of film audiences miss theatres due to coronavirus intermission

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: That and more is what ‘Back to the Theatre’, consulting firm Ormax Media’s report on the ‘Expected theatre-going behaviour in India post Covid-19,’ states

However, the precautions taken for social distancing and sanitisation by theatres will play a crucial role in their decision to visit. They would rather have theatreskeep the ticket price unchanged and spend money on implementing safety measures than discount ticket prices.

That and more is what ‘Back to the Theatre’, consulting firm Ormax Media’s report on the ‘Expected theatre-going behaviour in India post Covid-19,’ states. It is based on online interviews with 1,000 people across 58 cities in India.