More than dozen girls’ schools attacked in GB

F.P. Report

GILGIT BALTISTAN: As many as thirteen girls’ schools were attacked in Chilas area of Gilgit on late Thursday night.

Police told media that unidentified persons attacked 13 girls’ schools across Diamer district and damaged school property.

Reports added that the attackers also torched some items in the schools and explosions were also set off in two schools.

Police have started a search operation in the area.

In December 2011, at least two girls’ schools were partially damaged in low-intensity explosions in Chilas.

Earlier that year, unidentified assailants had also blown up two girls’ schools.

The year 2004 also saw a string of attacks on girls’ schools in Chilas. Nine schools of which eight were girls’ schools were attacked and destroyed in five days in the area in February 2004.

