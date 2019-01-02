More than dozen workers injured in cylinder blast

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: More than a dozen workers were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a bread manufacturing factory situated in Ayub Colony of Faisalabad on Tuesday night.

According to reports, the roof of the main hall of the factory collapsed because of the explosion and burying more than a dozen workers under the debris.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot after being informed and retrieved the trapped workers from the rubble. The injured workers were shifted to Civil Hospital and Allied Hospital. Rescue sources said that two injured persons were in critical condition.