Morocco contains massive fire near Tangier

RABAT, Morrocco (AA): : Morocco extinguished a massive fire on Sunday that spanned 12 hectares of land near the city of Tangier.

The civil protection units contained the raging inferno near the town of Al-Jadid, through the use of three large water tanker trucks.

While the fire did not result in any casualties, it caused extensive damage to trees and vegetation due to strong winds and high temperatures.

The National Agency for Water and Forests had earlier issued a warning about the risk of widlfires to residents near forests in 10 provinces.

The North African country faces annual wildfires that affect forests covering about 12% of the country’s land area.

For the sixth consecutive year, the nation is experiencing drought, posing risks to the agricultural sector, a crucial part of the national GDP.