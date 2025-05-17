Morocco to reopen embassy in Syria after Assad fall

RABAT (AFP): Morocco said Saturday it will reopen its embassy Damascus, closed since 2012, signalling renewed support for Syria after the overthrow of longtime ruler Bashar Assad.

The decision was announced in a letter from King Mohammed VI to Syria’s interim President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, read by the Moroccan foreign minister at an Arab League summit in Baghdad.

The letter said Morocco backed the Syrian people “in their quest for freedom, security, and stability.”

Rabat severed diplomatic ties with Damascus in 2012 amid the Syrian civil war, which began in 2011 after Assad’s violent crackdown on anti-government protests.

Assad was toppled in December in a swift offensive by Islamist-led rebels. The 13-year civil war killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.