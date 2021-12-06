Moscow calls for India, Iran involvement in expanded “troika”

F.P. Report

NEW DELHI: The S-400 deal is not only symbolic, but also of practical importance for ensuring the defense capability of India. We see attempts by the United States to undermine this cooperation and force India to obey American orders, to follow the American vision of how this region should develop. But our Indian friends firmly declared and clearly explained that they are a sovereign country and will decide for themselves whose weapons to buy and who will be India’s partner in this and other areas. This was announced to reporters on Monday by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov following talks with Indian Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaishankar.

A separate topic was Afghanistan linked to Central Asia. We have a common position with our Indian colleagues – the Taliban must fulfill the assurances given to ensure the inclusive, ethnopolitical nature of the new power structure, human rights, to prevent the terrorist and drug threat from continuing on the territory of Afgh-anistan and the “spill-over” of instability to neighboring states. First of all, we are concerned about the countries of Central Asia. Once again, we clearly reaffirmed the position that Russian President Putin has already stated more than once: we are categorically against the attempts of the US and other NATO countries to relocate part of their military infrastructure and armed forces, which hastily completed their mission in Afghanistan without completing any tasks (which they themselves put before themselves), to neighboring countries. Central Asian allies and partners stressed that this is unacceptable, just as they are not satisfied with the prospect associated with attempts to “push” refugees from Afghanistan and direct flows to the Central Asian region. We agreed that we will closely coordinate our actions on these issues. They talked about how the expanded “troika” Russia- China – USA plus Pakistan works . From our point of view, there are reasons to involve India and Iran in the work of this structure.