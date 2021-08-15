Moscow calls for UNSC meeting on Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Agencies): Novosti. Moscow, together with partners, is working on convening an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Afghanistan , Zamir Kabulov, special envoy of the President of the Russian Federation, director of the second department of Asia of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with RIA Novosti .

“We are engaged in this. Our colleagues are closely involved in this,” Kabulov said .”(Meeting – ed.) We will gather. But this will not change the situation: it was necessary to think before, and not now to gather meetings,” the diplomat added.

Also, Britain’s foreign minister Dominic Raab on Sunday said he was deeply concerned about the future of Afghanistan and called on the Taliban to end violence as they entered the capital city Kabul.

“Shared my deep concerns about the future for Afghanistan with FM Qureshi,” Raab wrote on Twitter, referring to Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“Agreed it is critical that the international community is united in telling the Taliban that the violence must end and human rights must be protected.”