Moscow court hits Twitter with fines over 3 violations

MOSCOW (TASS): Moscow’s Tagansky District Court has handed Twitter a total of 8.9 mln rubles in fines ($116,778) for refusing to delete tweets urging minors to join an unauthorized and illegitimate event, the court’s press service told TASS.

“The court found Twitter guilty under Part 2 of Art. 13.41. of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (violation of the procedure for restricting access to information, access to which is subject to restriction under the legislation of the Russian Federation) and imposed a fine totaling 2.4 mln rubles ($31,490),” the court stated.

Earlier on Friday, the social media monopoly got hit with two fines for the same violation: one for 3.2 mln ($41,978) and the other for 3.3 mln rubles ($43,285).

Today, the Tagansky court is set to consider three more protocols that the Russian media watchdog had filed against Facebook. The consideration of three similar protocols against Google has been postponed to May 4.