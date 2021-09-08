Moscow debunks reports of Nikolai’s meeting with CIA head in India

NEW DELHI (TASS): Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev did not meet with the Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns during his visit to India. This was reported to TASS on Wednesday by the press secretary of the RF Security Council apparatus Evgeny Anoshin.

“Patrushev did not plan to meet and did not meet in Delhi with the head of the CIA,” said a spokesman for the RF Security Council.

According to Anoshin, the Secretary of the Security Council has a rich program of a working visit to New Delhi, during which “he meets with the heads of a number of Indian departments and with the leadership of the republic.”

Patrushev visits New Delhi September 7-8 for Russian-Indian consultations on security issues, including on the situation in Afghanistan. He has already met with the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India Ajit Doval and with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India Subramaniyam Jaishankar. Patrushev is also expected to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit.

CIA Director Burns also met with Doval in New Delhi on Tuesday, NDTV said , citing its sources . The Hindustan Times also reported, citing its sources, that the head of the CIA arrived in the Indian capital on Tuesday to meet with a number of officials. There was no official confirmation of this information.