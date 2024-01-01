Moscow denies ‘baseless’ claim Russia behind fake US election video

MOSCOW (AFP): Moscow on Saturday denied it was behind fake videos about the US election after American intelligence said Russia was behind a fake video showing a Haitian immigrant claiming to have voted multiple times.

Three US intelligence agencies on Friday said in a joint statement that “Russian influence actors” created the video as part of “Moscow’s broader effort to raise unfounded questions about the integrity of the US election.”

The statement also said Russian actors were behind another fake video.

“We have noticed the statement of the US intelligence services accusing our country of disseminating fabricated videos about electoral violations in the United States. We view these allegations as baseless,” the Russian embassy in the United States said in a statement on Telegram.

The 20-second clip features a man saying in a stilted, robotic delivery: “We are from Haiti. We came to America six months ago, and we already have our American citizenship — we’re voting Kamala Harris.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the top election official in the swing state, said Friday the video was an example of “targeted disinformation.”

Raffensperger said the “obviously fake” video was likely a production of “Russian troll farms.”

The embassy said that Russia had not received “any proof for these claims during its communications with US officials.”

“As President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed, we respect the will of the American people. All insinuations about ‘Russian machinations’ are malicious slander,” the embassy said in a statement also released by the Russian foreign ministry.