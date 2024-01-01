Moscow disagrees with Turkey’s Erdogan that Crimea should return to Kyiv’s control

MOSCOW (Reuters): Russia completely disagrees with comments from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Crimea should return to Ukrainian control, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Erdogan said this week that Turkish support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence was unwavering, and the return of Crimea was a requirement of international law.

Peskov said this was a point of disagreement where “our opinions fully diverge” with Turkey, but Moscow would keep explaining its position to “our Turkish friends.”

Russia seized control of Crimea from Ukraine and annexed it in 2014.