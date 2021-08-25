Global

Moscow evacuates Kyrgyz citizens from Kabul

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Two planes of the Russian Defense Ministry landed at the Kant airfield in Kyrgyzstan , where they brought the citizens of the republic, evacuated from Afghanistan, the ministry said.
“Two planes Defense military transport aviation Russia landed at the town of Kant Kyrgyz Republic airfield where to deliver the citizens of the republic, were evacuated from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan”, – said in a statement.

