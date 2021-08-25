MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Two planes of the Russian Defense Ministry landed at the Kant airfield in Kyrgyzstan , where they brought the citizens of the republic, evacuated from Afghanistan, the ministry said.
Moscow evacuates Kyrgyz citizens from Kabul
