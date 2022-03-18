Moscow: Facts speak of US involvement in biological laboratories

NEW YORK (TASS): The United States claims that it was not involved in the management of biolabs in Ukraine, but the facts say otherwise. This was stated on Friday by the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya at a meeting of the Security Council of the world organization.

“Representatives of the US State Department continue to ‘confused in the testimony’ and claim that the United States allegedly does not participate in the management of any biological laboratories on the territory of Ukraine. But the facts say otherwise,” he said.

Nebenzya added that the Russian Defense Ministry is studying materials received from employees of Ukrainian biological laboratories on the implementation of the military biological programs of the United States and its NATO allies in Ukraine.

“It follows from the documents that the American colleagues did not help, as they claim, the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, but the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. The total amount of funding amounted to $32 million,” the Russian diplomat said.

According to him, the consequences of US developments in biological laboratories in Ukraine could overshadow the pandemic.

“There is more and more evidence that in the center of Eastern Europe, until the last moment, dangerous military-biological activities were carried out, the consequences of which at any moment could “splash out” beyond the borders of this country and even the region,” Nebenzya noted.

“The scale of the victims, including among the population of European countries in this case, it is difficult to even imagine. It is possible that even the coronavirus epidemic would have faded against its background.”

Nebenzya also said that the Kharkiv Institute collected highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses. “The participation of the Kharkiv Institute in carrying out work on the collection of strains of avian influenza viruses that have a high epidemic potential and are able to overcome the interspecies barrier has been documented,” he said.

US Permanent Chair at the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield claims that there were no laboratories in Ukraine where military biological research was carried out.

“Ukraine does not have a military biological program. There are no Ukrainian military biological laboratories either near the border with Russia or anywhere else,” US Permanent Chair at the UN said.

The diplomat called the data provided by Russia on the military biological program in Ukraine and the connection of this activity with the United States a “conspiracy theory.”

