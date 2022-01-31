Moscow fears large-scale resistance to Taliban in spring

MOSCOW (TASS): The possibility of large-scale resistance to the Taliban movement that seized power in Afghanistan in the spring is not ruled out. This was stated in an interview with TASS by the special representative of the Presi-dent of the Russian Feder-ation for Afghanistan, dire-ctor of the Second Depart-ment of Asia of the Foreign Ministry, Zamir Kabulov.

“Unfortunately, there is such a possibility,” he said, when asked about the possibility of disparate inter-ethnic protests in Afghanistan turning into large-scale resistance to the Taliban at the end of winter. “It is important for the government of the Taliban movement and the international community now, at the current moment in time, to make every effort, primarily to stabilize the socio-economic situation within the country,” the special envoy of the Russian president added.

According to him, this will be facilitated by the West’s unfreezing of blocked Afghan national financial assets, as well as the buildup of socio-economic assistance and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan from external partners. “It is also necessary to rule out provocative actions, both inside and outside, to incite interethnic hatred, which is fraught with the emergence of active armed actions,” Kabulov added.

Kabulov said that the West will continue to cynically use the issue of freezing Afghan national assets as a lever to impose its conditions and guidelines on the Taliban.

“Our arguments that the freezing of Afghan national assets is one of the most significant factors in the deteriorating humanitarian and socio-economic situation in Afghanistan, as well as the fact that it affects, first of all, the ordinary population of the country, do not resonate with them. We got the impression that the Westerners will continue to cynically use this lev-erage to impose their conditions and guidelines on the Taliban,” Kabulov said.

However, according to the special envoy of the President of Russia, “as the recent meeting in Oslo showed, this method will not be successful.”

Text of the interview.

How do you assess the main results of the first five months of the Taliban’s rule in Afghanistan? Do the Taliban have any objective successes? Are there prerequisites for the recognition of the Taliban government, or is there any progress on this issue?

— The fact that the Taliban Movement (MT) firmly holds all the reins of power in its hands can serve as an objective criterion for success.

“Despite the relatively massive warnings before the start of winter that a humanitarian catastrophe is looming over the country, now that we are in the middle of the winter season, there are fewer and fewer such alarming assessments and forecasts.”

Of course, we must pay tribute to the international community and humanitarian organizations for their respective efforts, including in the supply of humanitarian aid, unblocking some of the financial assets. Although it is stipulated that such humanitarian actions are aimed exclusively at providing assistance to the civilian population, the very fact of their implementation indicates a certain increase in confidence in the ruling regime. The Taliban can also write this into their asset. The development of foreign policy and foreign economic contacts, the gradual restoration by a number of countries of their diplomatic or consular presence in Kabul also indicate a certain positive in relation to DT. All of these are steps towards international official recognition of the Taliban regime.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov noted that Russia fully takes into account the sanctions regime in force against the Taliban and there is no talk of political cooperation yet. What issues are now limited to interaction between Moscow and Kabul, and what other cooperation is the Russian side ready for?

— When we build practical cooperation with the new Afghan authorities, of course, all the requirements of both international and domestic national legislation are observed. First of all, they concern the Taliban defendants on the UN Security Council sanctions list – specific individuals who are subject to financial and other restrictions. At the same time, in order to facilitate the process of national reconciliation, and most recently to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan population of the country, the members of the Security Council, including the Russian Federation, demonstrate a certain flexibility by adopting resolutions that authorize exceptions to the rules in matters of restrictions.

— When we build practical cooperation with the new Afghan authorities, of course, all the requirements of both international and domestic national legislation are observed. First of all, they concern the Taliban defendants on the UN Security Council sanctions list – specific individuals who are subject to financial and other restrictions. At the same time, in order to facilitate the process of national reconciliation, and most recently to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan population of the country, the members of the Security Council, including the Russian Federation, demonstrate a certain flexibility by adopting resolutions that authorize exceptions to the rules in matters of restrictions. In early January, it was reported about the meeting of the Deputy Chairman of the Taliban Interim Cabinet, Abdul Salam Hanafi, with a delegation of Russian and Afghan investors, at which issues of oil and gas production and processing were discussed. In December, according to media reports, representatives of the Russian Embassy in Kabul met with Deputy Minister of Water and Energy Resources Arifulla Arif. Have any agreements been reached?

I would not talk about specific agreements yet. On the whole, we welcome Kabul’s heightened interest in developing bilateral relations with Moscow in the oil and gas, energy and other areas of trade and economic cooperation. We consider this approach reasonable and pragmatic, taking into account the experience of our experts and the role played by the Soviet Union in the development of the national economy of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s negotiations with Turkmenistan and Pakistan on the TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) gas pipeline project intensified after the Taliban came to power. Is Moscow interested in participating in this project?

Politically, this prospect looks attractive. The issues of ensuring the safety of this project, which were previously considered the most problematic, have lost their sharpness at the current stage. But the last word belongs to the Russian economy operators, everything will depend on the commercial side of the issue, the profitability for them from participation in the implementation of this project.

Politically, this prospect looks attractive. The issues of ensuring the safety of this project, which were previously considered the most problematic, have lost their sharpness at the current stage. But the last word belongs to the Russian economy operators, everything will depend on the commercial side of the issue, the profitability for them from participation in the implementation of this project. Are there any plans for visits by Russian officials to Kabul and the new Afg-han authorities to Moscow?

— At present, we are coordinating with our partners in the “expanded trio” the date of the next round of negotiations, which is planned to be held in Kabul before the end of February. As for the visits to Moscow both by representatives of the new Afghan authorities and by forces in opposition to them, we have already repeatedly confirmed our readiness to show our hospitality if there is a corresponding interest.

— At present, we are coordinating with our partners in the “expanded trio” the date of the next round of negotiations, which is planned to be held in Kabul before the end of February. As for the visits to Moscow both by representatives of the new Afghan authorities and by forces in opposition to them, we have already repeatedly confirmed our readiness to show our hospitality if there is a corresponding interest. Earlier you announced plans to hold a meeting of the “extended trio” in Kabul. Has a date already been agreed? What issues will be in the focus of attention of the parties?

— At this stage, we are focusing attention within this mechanism on the completion of the intra-Afghan peace process, as well as on the participation of the international community in the comprehensive post-conflict reconstruction of this country.

— At this stage, we are focusing attention within this mechanism on the completion of the intra-Afghan peace process, as well as on the participation of the international community in the comprehensive post-conflict reconstruction of this country. It was reported about the preparations for the resumption of work of the Russian Consulate General in Mazar-i-Sharif. Is there any idea when this will happen?

This issue requires careful interdepartmental study, first of all, security issues. Taking into account the factor of continuing instability, the activities of terrorist groups in the north of Afghanistan, there is no talk yet about the timing of the opening of the Consulate General, even approximate ones.

Earlier, the European Union announced the opening of its representative office in Kabul. Does Moscow have information about what other countries and organizations intend to resume the work of their diplomatic missions?

We are closely monitoring these issues. We heard that a similar prospect was also announced in Japan. In general, we welcome such steps by international partners, which point to a gradual normalization of the situation in Afghanistan, as well as laying the foundation for the restoration of ties between the new leadership of the country and external partners.

We are closely monitoring these issues. We heard that a similar prospect was also announced in Japan. In general, we welcome such steps by international partners, which point to a gradual normalization of the situation in Afghanistan, as well as laying the foundation for the restoration of ties between the new leadership of the country and external partners. Embassies of Afghanistan in Pakistan, China and Iran, despite the fact that these countries have not yet recognized the Taliban, are already de facto headed by diplomats appointed by the Taliban. Can the Russian side also accredit the Taliban envoy? Was there a corresponding request from Kabul?

“We do not rule out the possibility of Kabul sending several junior and middle-level diplomats to strengthen the personnel of the Afghan embassy in Moscow, a number of whose diplomats, as we heard, left their posts and even left Russia.”

“We do not rule out the possibility of Kabul sending several junior and middle-level diplomats to strengthen the personnel of the Afghan embassy in Moscow, a number of whose diplomats, as we heard, left their posts and even left Russia.” Recently, unrest with interethnic overtones occ-urred in the province of Faryab. Is there any chance, in your opinion, that scattered protests in Afghanis-tan will turn into large-sc-ale resistance in the spring?

“Unfortunately, there is such a possibility. It is important for the Taliban government and the international community now, at the current moment, to make every effort, first of all, to stabilize the socio-economic situation within the country. Undoubtedly, this will be facilitated by the unfreezing of blocked Afghan national financial assets by the Westerners, and the increase in socio-economic assistance and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan from external partners. It is also necessary to exclude provocative actions both inside and outside to incite interethnic hatred, which is fraught with the emergence of active armed actions.

— Foreign Minister in the interim Taliban cabinet, Amir Khan Mottaki, announced a meeting in Tehran with resistance leader Ahmad Massoud, as well as with the head of the people’s militia in Herat province, Ismail Khan. According to media reports, Mottaki extended an invitation to Ismail Khan to join the inclusive government along with a number of other politicians. Do you have any information about this? Can the Taliban be considered to be making real steps towards an inclusive government?

“Unfortunately, there is such a possibility. It is important for the Taliban government and the international community now, at the current moment, to make every effort, first of all, to stabilize the socio-economic situation within the country. Undoubtedly, this will be facilitated by the unfreezing of blocked Afghan national financial assets by the Westerners, and the increase in socio-economic assistance and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan from external partners. It is also necessary to exclude provocative actions both inside and outside to incite interethnic hatred, which is fraught with the emergence of active armed actions. — Foreign Minister in the interim Taliban cabinet, Amir Khan Mottaki, announced a meeting in Tehran with resistance leader Ahmad Massoud, as well as with the head of the people’s militia in Herat province, Ismail Khan. According to media reports, Mottaki extended an invitation to Ismail Khan to join the inclusive government along with a number of other politicians. Do you have any information about this? Can the Taliban be considered to be making real steps towards an inclusive government? As we know, the meeting in Tehran you mentioned did not bring tangible results. Nevertheless, the very fact of its holding is encouraging, indicating that the Taliban authorities are seriously thinking about giving the country’s new government a more balanced look in terms of ethno-political diversity.

Most of Afghanistan’s foreign assets are still frozen. Do you see the willingness of Western colleagues to resolve this issue?

“Our arguments that the freezing of Afghan national assets is one of the most significant factors in the deteriorating humanitarian and socio-economic situation in Afghanistan, as well as the fact that the simple population of the country suffers from this in the first place, do not resonate with them.”

We have the impression that the Westerners will continue to cynically use this leverage to impose their conditions and guidelines on the Taliban. However, as the recent meeting in Oslo showed, this method will not be successful.

“Our arguments that the freezing of Afghan national assets is one of the most significant factors in the deteriorating humanitarian and socio-economic situation in Afghanistan, as well as the fact that the simple population of the country suffers from this in the first place, do not resonate with them.” We have the impression that the Westerners will continue to cynically use this leverage to impose their conditions and guidelines on the Taliban. However, as the recent meeting in Oslo showed, this method will not be successful. How is the situation with ISIS in Afghanistan now? Is there any reason to believe that with the coming to power of the Taliban, they have strengthened their position?

— We note the undulating dynamics of the activities of terrorist groups, including ISIS, in Taliban Afghanistan. With the advent of the Taliban to power in the country last summer, its sharp decline was observed. However, already in the fall, against the backdrop of lack of money in Afghanistan, the counter-terrorist potential of DT was shaken, and terrorists of all stripes began to raise their heads again. Currently, the country is once again experiencing a lull associated with a winter period of traditionally low levels of terrorist activity.

— We note the undulating dynamics of the activities of terrorist groups, including ISIS, in Taliban Afghanistan. With the advent of the Taliban to power in the country last summer, its sharp decline was observed. However, already in the fall, against the backdrop of lack of money in Afghanistan, the counter-terrorist potential of DT was shaken, and terrorists of all stripes began to raise their heads again. Currently, the country is once again experiencing a lull associated with a winter period of traditionally low levels of terrorist activity. At the CSTO summit via videoconference, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said that there are over 6,000 militants in the northeast of Afghanistan. How do you assess the situation on the Afghan-Tajik border? Do Russia and its allies take seriously the threats of Mohammad Yakub, Minister of Defense in the Interim Afghan Cabinet, who called on Uzbekistan and Tajikistan not to test the patience of the Taliban and return the planes and helicopters hijacked by Afghan pilots?

The situation both on the Afghan-Tajik border and along the entire northern border of Afghanistan, on the territory of all the northern provinces of this country as a whole, is the subject of our increased attention. We consider it superfluous at this stage to engage in excessive alarmism. In general, the security situation there is under the control of the new authorities. At the same time, we are always ready for various development scenarios, even the most unfavorable ones. Our allies in the CSTO, an organization that has recently shown itself to be the best guarantor of stability in Central Asia, should not lose their composure, but continue painstaking work, keeping their heads cold and gunpowder dry.

As for the attitude to the warning of the Taliban to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, I would address these questions to Tashkent and Dus-hanbe, respectively, since t-hey lie in the plane of bilateral Uzbek-Afghan and T-ajik-Afghan relations. We hope that the parties invo-lved will find mutually acc-eptable solutions on them.

As for the attitude to the warning of the Taliban to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, I would address these questions to Tashkent and Dus-hanbe, respectively, since t-hey lie in the plane of bilateral Uzbek-Afghan and T-ajik-Afghan relations. We hope that the parties invo-lved will find mutually acc-eptable solutions on them. The President of Kazak-hstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, said that militants from Afghanistan also participated in the unrest in Kazakhstan. Does the Russian side have information on this?

— In this matter, we fully trust our Kazakhstani partners. We believe that we can talk about the transfer of foreign fighters from Afghanistan to Kazakhstan, including people from Cen-tral Asian countries who have undergone combat training in Syria, Iraq, etc.