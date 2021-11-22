Moscow hosts defense ministers of CIS member states meeting

F.P. Report

MOSCOW: A regular meeting of the Military-Technical Committee under the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS member states was held at the International Military Center in Moscow.

The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Dmitry Bulgakov.

The event was attended by delegations led by deputy heads of defense departments of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

“The most important task facing us today is to enhance the role of military cooperation in the security system of the Commonwealth, countering international terrorism and other military challenges. In the interests of the national armed forces, new forms of cooperation are being tested, and field training and military professional training are being systematically carried out. The dynamics and the general vector of development of relations in the military sphere are preserved,” no-ted Army General Dmitry.

He also added that today it is obvious that security can only be ensured through joint efforts and concerted actions.

During the meeting, the results and features of the special exercise were discussed with military command and control bodies, formations, military units and logistics organizations, the joint strategic exercise West-2021 and the joint special exercise Echelon-2021. The issues of improving the system of restoring missile and artillery weapons, as well as the main directions of the development of military vehicles of the “buggy” type, are considered in detail.

Also, within the framework of the program, the members of the committee were given the opportunity to get acquainted with the exhibition of advanced models of weapons and military equipment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Following the meeting, General of the Army Dm-itry, Chairman of the Mil-itary-Technical Committee at the CIS CMO. Bulgakov said that “the meeting was held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and, undoubtedly, will contribute to further convergence of views on the development strategy and organization of material and technical support for the troops.”

