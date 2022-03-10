Moscow, IAEA DG’s discuss Ukraine’s nuclear facilities

ANTALYA (RIA Novosti) IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called a constructive meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

“(We discussed) nuclear power plants and other facilities in Ukraine . We are looking for ways to ensure (security). There are no problems, the meeting was constructive,” Grossi told reporters.

He also noted that the decision on the trilateral meeting of the Russian Federation-Ukraine- IAEA has not yet been made, the parties are discussing this issue, the best form to achieve a result.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi discussed issues of protecting nuclear facilities in Ukraine in the context of a Russian special operation in that country at a meeting in Antalya on Thursday.

“Sergey Lavrov and IAEA Director General Grossi discussed the issues of ensuring the physical protection and functioning of nuclear power facilities in the context of a special military operation in Ukr-aine,” the diplomat wrote.

“We discussed the security situation at facilities in Ukraine. In general, the meeting was constructive,” Grossi said in turn. He also noted that “so far there is no decision” on a trilateral meeting with the participation of the IAEA, the Russian Federation and Ukraine to discuss the situation, “this is a subject of discussion.”

