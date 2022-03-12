Moscow: In close contact with IAEA on Ukraine’s nuclear power plants

VIENNA (RIA Novosti): The Russian side maintains close contact with the IAEA on the issue of nuclear safety at the Chernobyl and Zaporozhye nuclear power plants, Mikhail Ulyanov, permanent representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna, said on Saturday.

“The Russian side maintains close contacts with the IAEA on security and protection issues at the Chernobyl and Zaporozhye nuclear power plants ,” Ulyanov said in his Telegram channel.

Also, Rosatom issued a statement stating that the power supply of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the physical protection system of the Zapo-rizhzhya nuclear power pla-nt are being restored with the consulting assistance of Russian specialists.

The statement stated that in connection with incoming requests, we inform you that the management and operation of the Zaporizh-zhya and Chernobyl NPPs is carried out by Ukrainian operating personnel. A group of several Russian specialists provides him with advisory assistance.

“As part of the technical support, the priority needs of the plants are determined to ensure the safe and stable operation of nuclear power units,” the company said.

Thus, in particular, with the consulting assistance of Russian specialists, the restoration of the power supply of the Chernobyl NPP and the physical protection system of the Zaporizhzhya NPP is now being carried out, company said.

Interaction between Russian and Ukrainian specialists “occurs on a regular basis in the form of meetings,” the statement said.

“Measures to ensure the safe operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants are carried out in close contact with the leadership of the IAEA ,” the state corporation added.

Last week, the Kiev authorities tried to organize a provocation at the Zap-orozhye nuclear plant. Ukr-ainian saboteurs attacked a division of the Russian Guard that was patrolling the area. From the windows of the training complex, located outside the power plant, heavy fire from small arms was opened on the Russians. In response, the firing points of the radicals were suppressed. As indicated in the defense department, the sabotage group set fire to the building when they left it.

On Wednesday, the Ru-ssian Ministry of Defense reported that Ukrainian troops had attacked facilities providing electricity to the Che-rnobyl nuclear power plant. Russian specialists took prompt measures to switch to standby diesel-generator power sources. The power supply was restored from the territory of Belarus.

On February 21, Vladimir Putin , in response to requests from the Donbass republics and after an appeal by State Duma deputies, signed decrees recognizing the sovereignty of the LPR and DPR. Early on the morning of February 24, Russia launched a military special operation to demilitarize Ukraine. Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.”

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces only strike at military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops.

As of March 11, more than 3.2 thousand military infrastructure facilities were destroyed, as well as 98 aircraft, 1041 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 113 multiple launch rocket systems and 118 drones, including Turkish Bayraktar TB2.

The troops took control of the territory around the Chernobyl and Zaporozhye (operating) nuclear power plants; unblocked the North Crimean Canal, experts are working on restoring water supply to the Crimea. The advance is on several fronts.

