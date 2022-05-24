Moscow, Minsk agree on draft memorandum on ensuring biosafety

MOSCOW (TASS): Russia and Belarus agreed on a draft bilateral intergovernmental memorandum of understanding on issues of ensuring biological safety. This is stated in the widespread message of the Russian Foreign Ministry following the results of consultations held on Tuesday in an interdepartmental format.

“In order to optimize and increase the effectiveness of the relevant interaction, the parties agreed on a draft bilateral intergovernmental memorandum of understanding on issues of ensuring biological safety,” the ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the parties also exchanged assessments of biological security threats in the post-Soviet space. “Particular attention was paid to military biological activities on the territory of Ukraine. Specific areas for further Russian-Belarusian cooperation in the field of biosecurity were discussed,” the ministry added.

“The meeting confirmed the unity of approaches of Russia and Belarus to the issue of biological safety,” the message says. “The need for further close coordination and constructive interaction both in a bilateral format and at specialized multilateral platforms, primarily in the CSTO and the CIS,” was noted.

