Moscow: Nord Stream 2 faces uncertainty, U.S restrictions looming

F.P Report

MOSCOW: Another bone of contention between U.S and Moscow known as “Nord Stream 2 project” is under pressure.

On Monday Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov notified that the Nord Stream 2 project is still facing rough pressure from the United States, while the restrictions, which are illegal from the point of view of international law, are growing.

“This international project is still facing crude, illegal pressure from the United States of America,” he said.

While talking about the restrictions the Kremlin spokesperson stated that “actions aimed at introducing restrictions, which are illegal from the point of view of international law, on economic operators, including those related to this project, are still ongoing and growing.”

According to Handelsblat newspaper reported that the US government aim to bring in sanctions against the Fortuna vessel drawn in construction of the Nord Stream 2 vessel and KVT-Rus company, its owner.

While providing more details on the project, sources say Nord Stream 2 project includes the construction of two pipeline strings with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year. It also stretches from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany.

To date, 94% of Nord Stream 2 has been finished. Moreover, Gazprom is implementing the project together with its European partners.

It should be noted that the construction of the pipeline was stopped in December 2019 after Switzerland’s Allseas stopped pipe-laying due to possible US sanctions.

Earlier in December 2020, project operator Nord Stream 2 AG resumed pipe laying, building a 2.6 km pipeline in the German exclusive economic zone using the Russian pipe-laying barge Fortuna.

Additionally the US plans to impose sanctions against this ship and its owner. Gazprom is counting on the commissioning of Nord Stream 2 within a reasonable time frame and Nord Stream 2 remains one of its priority investment projects in 2021.