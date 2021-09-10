Moscow seeks unity among Pashtuns, Uzbeks, Zareis, Tajiks to end Afghan crisis

SOCHI (RIA Novosti): Taliban stated that they have no intention to usurp power, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“We have heard and strongly encourage the Taliban’s statements that they have no intentions to usurp power, that they want to make the government, as they say, inclusive,” Lavrov said at the All Russia 2021 forum of contemporary journalism.

“We heard … that they will fight the terrorists who still remain on the territory of Afghanistan – first of all, IS, Al-Qaeda units. This intention has not yet been refuted by anything,” Sergei Lavrov said.

“It is impossible to resolve the current situation without uniting in the political process not only the Pashtuns, but also the Uzbeks, Zareis and Tajiks. We are in favor of this from the very beginning,” Lavrov added.

Russia now sees no reason to believe that the situation in Afghanistan will “spill over” to neighboring countries, but “keeps the powder dry,” said Lavrov .

“We heard … that they have no intentions, moreover, they will not create problems for their neighbors, including the countries of Central Asia, that they have no plans to invade their territory,” the minister said at the forum of modern journalism. All Russia-2021″ .

According to him, Rus-sia is working with Central Asian countries on the situation in Afghanistan.

“But now we have no reason to see a real threat of these turbulent events spilling over into the territory of our allies. We are doing everything to be ready for such a situation,” the minister said, pointing out that Russia “keeps the powder dry.”

Lavrov stressed that m-any conferences are currently being held to resolve the situation in Afghan-istan. “Our colleagues are now proposing to hold a ministerial meeting of the five permanent members of the Security Council on Afg-hanistan. (…) We are holding on the table our proposal to resume our work in the” Moscow “format – th-ese are all Central Asian st-ates, Iran, Pakistan, China, India, Russia, US,” Lavrov said.

