Moscow: Statements of West about Russia’s plans to use nuclear weapons unfounded

MOSCOW (TASS): Statements made in the West that Russia allegedly plans to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine lack a rational basis. This was stated by the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on issues of military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, whose words are quoted on Thursday on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“Recently, we have also heard provocative statem-ents in the West about Ru-ssia’s plans to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. They do not have the slightest rational basis,” he said.

According to the representative of the Russian Federation, the Russian delegation informed the countries – members of the OSCE, in what cases Moscow can take such a step.

“The mentioned documents clearly set out the conditions under which our country reserves the right to use nuclear weapons. This is possible only in response to the use of nuclear and other types of weapons of mass destruction against Russia or its allies, or in the event of aggression against Russia with the use of conventional weapons, when the very existence of the state is threatened,” he added.

According to Gavrilov, the situation around Ukraine can in no way be related to the criteria for Russia’s possible use of nuclear weapons.

“We are firmly guided by the principle that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and it should never be unleashed,” he concluded.

Russia urges the United States to moderate its ardor with accusations against Moscow and prevent a provocation with the use of chemical weapons by Ukrainian nationalists.

“In this regard, we urge the United States to moderate their ardor with sweeping accusations, provide all information about military biological activity in laboratories on the territory of Ukraine, and also prevent a provocation using chemical weapons by Ukrainian nationalists,” he said.

