Moscow summons Ukraine’s envoy over Consulate General attack

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Charge d’Affaires of Ukraine in the Russian Federation was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Friday to protest in connection with the attack on the Russian Consulate General in Lvov, according to the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

On the night of Dece-mber 24, a terrorist act was committed against the Ru-ssian Consulate General in Lvov. An unknown person threw a Molotov cocktail in the direction of the entrance to the institution, which ignited and posed a threat to the security of the foreign establishment. None of the employees were hurt.

“The Charge d’Affaires of Ukraine in the Russian Federation was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, to whom a strong protest was lodged and requirements were set forth for the Ukrainian side to fulfill its international obligations to ensure security and create appropriate conditions for the normal functioning of Russian diplomatic and consular missions,” the statement said.

“This dangerous incident on the part of the Ukrainian authorities is a direct violation of the Vienna Conv-ention on Consular Relati-ons of 1963, the Conven-tion on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Pro-tected Persons, Including Diplomatic Agents, 1973 and the Consular Convention between the Russian Federation and Ukraine of 1993 It is obvious that such a blatant and unacceptable action was the result of whipping up Russophobic hysteria in Ukraine, inciting hatred and enmity towards the Russian Federation, “the message says.

“We expect that the Ukrainian authorities will take the necessary steps to fulfill their international legal obligations, identify and prosecute those responsible and provide guarantees that such incidents will not recur. We also expect an apology for Kiev’s failure to fulfill its obligations to ensure the proper security of the Russian consular office,” the statement said.

“On this occasion, the Consulate General of Rus-sia sent a note to the regional office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and an appeal addressed to the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lvov with a de-mand to take urgent measures to improve the security of the institution and its employees, as well as to search for and punish those responsible. A similar note from the Russian Embassy. in Kiev sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, “- said in a statement on the website of the diplomatic service.