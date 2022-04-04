Moscow supports Kabul fight against drug threat

MOSCOW (TASS): Moscow supports Kabul in its efforts to intensify the fight against the drug threat and counts on the effective implementation of practical steps in this direction. This is stated in a statement released on Monday by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that they consider the ban announced by the Afghan leadership on the cultivation of opium poppy, as well as on the production, sale, transportation and smuggling of all types of drugs as “an important step towards eradicating the drug problem in this country.”

“We support Kabul in an effort to intensify the fight against the drug threat. Thus, the Taliban movement, which previously assumed public obligations to “free the state from drugs”, is taking practical measures to fulfill them. We look forward to effective implementation announced decisions,” the ministry said.

As emphasized on Smolenskaya Square, the drug industry has now become a significant part of the Afghan economy. “According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the proceeds from the criminal business bring from 9 to 14% of GDP. This situation also poses a threat to regional security. We are very concerned about the increased cases of interception of drugs from Afghan territory in the countries of the region, which indicates an increase in smuggling drug trafficking,” the statement said.

“We believe that the cessation of illegal drug trafficking would be a clear confirmation of the conscientious and responsible behavior of the new Afghan authorities, who are striving to make their country a full-fledged and responsible member of the world community,” the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.

