Moscow: Taliban’s Seizure of Afghanistan Stems From US Failure in Country

KABUL (Sputnik): On 15 August, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it was in contact with the United States about the situation in Afghanistan and was monitoring developments to decide on further steps.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on 16 August that the Taliban’s* seizure of Afghanistan should not be considered a transition, but stems from America’s failure in the country.

“I think the authors of such stories are trying in some way to justify the failure of the Americans in Afghanistan and to claim this was all a planned action”, Kabulov said, commenting on suggestions that the transfer of power in Afghanistan was the result of certain agreements.

Speaking during a press conference, special presidential representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov noted that the seizure of Kabul was unexpected, adding that Russia and other countries overrated the Afghan Armed Forces.

“It came as a surprise to a certain extent, as we were guided by the understanding that the Afghan Army, whatever it may be, will still resist for some time”, Kabulov said on air of the Echo of Moscow radio station.

Meanwhile, Moscow has confirmed that the Russian ambassador to Afghanistan will discuss the safety of the diplomatic mission with a Taliban coordinator. Some embassy staffers will be evacuated regardless, the ministry said. Taliban forces have already secured the outer perimeter of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, the diplomat added.

Kabulov stressed that Moscow will not make any hasty decisions concerning recognition of the new Afghan government.

The removal of the Taliban from the list of terrorist organisations is out of the question at this stage, the Foreign Ministry noted, saying it is up to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to launch the relevant procedure.

The media earlier reported that Taliban forces control over 90% of Afghan government buildings and almost all of the main checkpoints in Kabul.

On 15 August, the Islamist movement entered Kabul, prompting President Ashraf Ghani to announce his resignation and leave the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital.

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem later said the movement had put an end to the nearly 20-year war in the country.