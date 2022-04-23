Moscow: United States is moving to use weapons of mass destruction

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Economic pressure on Russia failed, now the United States is moving to the use of weapons of mass destruction (WMD), if this happens, the victims will be incalculable, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“Obviously, the original US plan was to put economic pressure on Russia in order to force it to completely reconsider its legitimate security interests. It didn’t work out. Now the States are moving to the use of WMD, in fact, to games behind the “red line.” If this will happen, the victims will be innumerable. And each of them is on the conscience of American strategists in the offices of the White House, the State Department and the Pentagon, and on the conscience, if anything is left of her, of their Kiev puppets,” Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.

She noted that the Americans and their partners in Europe ignore the fact that Russia has not had chemical weapons for about five years – since September 27, 2017 – this was verified by the OPCW.

“Ukrainians, with the help of NATO specialists, plan to level this flaw in American plans quite roughly – just as bad investigators plant weapons with prints on an innocent, so Washington and Kiev are going to” plant “weapons at the location of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine,” the representative of the Foreign Ministry explained.

According to her, this was attempted the day before yesterday, when a container with ampoules was dropped from a Ukrainian drone onto the position of Russian troops. It was planned that when they were destroyed, a chemical reaction would occur that would cause an explosion and fire with the release of toxic substances that were not included in the convention lists.

Foreign Ministry spoke-swoman Maria Zakharova added that there is evidence that Ukraine has purchased about 50 more drones, allowing them to spray chemical and biological weapons in the air.

Earlier, Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the RF Armed Forces, said that one of the scenarios of provocations that the West plans to use in Ukraine to accuse Russia could be the open use of weapons of mass destruction in the cities of Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.

