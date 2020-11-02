Moscow warns, threats posed to the security of state and foreign citizens are unacceptable

F.P Report

MOSCOW: Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stressed that any activity posing a threat to the security of Russian and foreign citizens and diplomatic missions are unacceptable.

He underscored that, “ensuring the security of diplomatic missions of other states, namely France in this case, is of the utmost importance to us, along with the security of foreign nationals on our country’s territory,” Peskov gave this statement when he was asked to comment on the statement made by Chechnya’s Mufti Salah-haji Mezhiev in which he called French people who support President Emmanuel Macron as enemies. Peskov further added that, “We find it necessary for everyone to act in strict accordance with the laws of the Russian Federation, avoiding any actions that could present a threat to foreigners in our country, we find it unacceptable.” While talking to the local media, Peskow highlighted that, there is no need in prolonging the theological debate”.

He gave this statement while giving remarks on the comments exchanged between head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky. Peskov commented that “We have said everything that needed to be said on this matter. We do not find it necessary to continue this discussion.”

Peeking into the background, the issue arose after a history and geography teacher in France was decapitated after exhibiting Charlie Hebdo’s caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad during a class under the banner of exercising right to freedom of expression.

The incident took place on October 16th. After the incident took place, the French President Emmanuel Macron announced a campaign against followers of radical ideologies and related organizations. Macron has promised that France would not give up publishing the caricatures.