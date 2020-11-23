Moscow Warns “Tough Measure” over Data Sharing to U.S

F.P Report

MOSCOW: As United States announces its withdrawal from the “Open Skies Treaty” and its decision to impose more restriction over US facilities in Europe, Russia warns the other members of the treaty take “tough response measures” in case other parties to the Treaty on Open Skies share data with the United States. This decision of the Russian authorities was confirmed by the Russia’s chief negotiator at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control.

The Russian Chief negotiator stated that, “We learnt not long ago that Washington is indulging in behind-the-scenes games and demands its allies sign documents binding them to share materials of observation flights over Russia with the United States. The US demands the Europeans bar Russia from making observation flights over US military facilities in Europe. It is a blatant violation of the treaty. If the rest of the parties to the treaty go on a leash of the United States, we won’t hesitate to take tough response measures.”

The Treaty on Open Skies was signed in March 1992 in Helsinki by 23 member nations of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). The main purposes of the open skies regime are to develop transparency, render assistance in monitoring compliance with the existing or future arms control agreements, broaden possibilities for preventing crises and managing crisis situations.

The treaty holds immense importance as it establishes a program of unarmed aerial surveillance flights over the entire territory of its participants. Now, the treaty has more than 30 signatory states. Russia ratified the Treaty on Open Skies on May 26, 2001.

While giving an interview Gavrilov emphasized that in case Russia’s partners under the treaty want to ensure its viability, they should give assurance that aerial survey data from their observation flights are classified and are note shared with thirds parties.

He further stressed that “We will spare no effort to ensure the strictest observance of the treaty’s provisions on non-sharing these data by the European partners. Today, we submitted a draft of an updated resolution of the Consultative Commission unequivocally banning any mention of actions [under the treaty].”

The Russian Chief negotiator further emphasized that, “If the decision is made by Washington to return to the Treaty on Open Skies, it will be done on basic rights and conditions of all member states.”

In his interview Gavrilov warned that “In any case, the US quit the treaty. If they decide to return to the treaty, they will do it, join it, on general basis with agreement and conditions of all member states.””One of these conditions is recognizing and accepting all decisions that will be made by the Open Skies Consultative Commission without the US participation,” Gavrilov said.

On May 21st incumbent President of U.S Donald Trump declared that United States was going to withdraw from the Treaty on Open Skies. This treaty provides for inspection flights over member countries’ territories to monitor military activities.

United States gave the reason for the withdrawal stating that, this step is motivated by Russia’s alleged violation of the treaty.

Moreover, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a written statement that the decision to withdraw from the treaty will come into effect in six months after May 22, i.e. on November 22. Moscow denies these accusations saying it is committed to the treaty and puts forward counterclaims.

According to the US Department of State press release, on Sunday Washington officially confirmed it was no longer party to the treaty.