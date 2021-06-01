Mossad chief: Iran working to achieve ‘nuclear dream’

TEL AVIV (Agencies): New Mossad chief David Barnea warns Iran is working to fulfill its “dream” of acquiring an atomic bomb, even as it holds talks with world powers on restoring the 2015 deal limiting its nuclear program.

“This needs to be said loudly and clearly: Iran is working, even at this very moment, to fulfill its nuclear dream under an international guise of protection,” Barnea says at a ceremony as he succeeds outgoing spymaster Yossi Cohen as head of the spy agency.

He adds: “Under the protection of the agreement and without it, with lies and concealments, Iran is making constant progress toward a weapons of mass destruction program.”