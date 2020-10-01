Mossad chief visits Bahrain

JERUSALEM (Agencies): Yossi Cohen, head of Is-rael’s Mossad intelligence agency, visited Bahrain ye-sterday, according to the o-fficial Bahrain News Age-ncy. Cohen met with Ba-hraini security chiefs Lieut-enant General Adel bin Khalifa Al-Fadil and She-ikh Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Khalifa during his visit.

“The two sides discussed issues of common interest and stressed the importance of the declaration in support of peace signed between Bahrain and Israel, and the role that it will contribute in a significant way towards promoting stability, upholding peace values in the region, and opening horizons for cooperation between the two countries,” according to BNA.