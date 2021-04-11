Mossad says behind power cut at Iran nuclear site

TEL AVIV (Agencies): Israel’s Mossad security service is responsible for the power cut to Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility, causing a significant disruption to uranium enrichment at the site, unidentified Western intelligence sources tell Hebrew media.

Iran calls the incident a “terror attack,” but refrains from identifying who it believes was behind it.

According to Hebrew media, the apparent cyberattack on the Natanz site caused “severe damage at the heart of Iran’s enrichment program.”

Iran acknowledged the power cut this morning, but did not immediately say it was caused by an external actor.

Now, the spokesman for Iran’s nuclear program, Ali Akbar Salehi, says that the glitch was a “terror attack” and that Tehran “reserves the right to take action against the perpetrators,” according to Iranian state media.

Power at Natanz had been cut across the facility comprised of above-ground workshops and underground enrichment halls, civilian nuclear program spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told Iranian state television.

“We still do not know the reason for this electricity outage and have to look into it further,” Kamalvandi said. “Fortunately, there was no casualty or damage and there is no particular contamination or problem.”