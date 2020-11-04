Most US states to announce election results today



Jalil Afridi



Washington DC: To the surprise of many, most of the US states plan to announce their election results today.



A source close to the decision makers told this scribe that America can not afford to be in a limbo for a whole week to find out who is going to be their next president.



American decision makers are of the opinion that election results will be fair and transparent. According to this source, the establishment has no favorite in America and they know how to deal with both the candidates.



President Donald Donald has his lawyers ready to go the court in case President Trump looses whereas Biden has no such plans and he will accept the defeat as a gentleman.

It is also pertinent to mention here that American establishment is focusing more on the current state of economy in the country.



When asked the likelihood of who will win the election, the sources, with a little smile said that “come on Mr Afridi, don’t ask me that.”