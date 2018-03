F.P. Report

BADIN: One Muhammad Sharif reportedly killed his wife with an axe on the name of honor in Badin on Wednesday.

According to the private news channel the woman was a mother of 10 children including two boys and eight girls.

Mohammad Sharif killed his wife after alleging that she had illicit relations with another man and then he went to police station and confessed to his crime.

Police are currently investigating the matter.

