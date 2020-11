ISLAMABAD (APP): The mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, Begum Shamim Akhtar died after protracted illness at the age of 90 in London on Sunday.

Leader PML-N, Atta Tarar in a tweet said Begum Akhtar was staying with his son Nawaz Sharif in London since February. Her second son

Shahbaz Sharif was under imprisonment in the country.