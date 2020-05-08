Mother of Senator Faisal Javed Khan passes away

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Mother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Senator Faisal Javed Khan passed away.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

He prayed higher status in heaven for the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

In his tweet, the Senator said that nothing can be done against the will of Allah almighty. He said, “May ALLAH rest Ami s soul in peace.”