Mother seeks help for release of his jailed son in Oman

F.P. Report

LOWER DIR: A 60-year old mother of a jailed Pakistani in Oman has appealed to philanthropists to help her release her jailed son. Speaking at a news conference at the Timergara press club here on Monday, the mother of Imran, 40, a resident of Shingrai Timergara, said that his son had been imprisoned for life in a murder case in Muscat, Oman for the last 14 years.

She said the victim’s family had agreed to forgive him on payment of Rs 1.5 million as ‘diya’ (blood money). She said that she had nothing with her to pay the compensation amount to the victim’s family.

She said that her old husband was suffering from a cardiac disease and she found it difficult to run her house. She said that her son could be released if she paid the blood money to the victim’s family. She asked the well-to-do and philanthropists to help her release the imprisoned Pakistani from an Omani jail.