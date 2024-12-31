Mothers only want slim, tall, and fair daughters-in-law: Amna Malik

(Web Desk): Pakistani actress and TV host Amna Malik has raised concerns about the societal pressures surrounding marriage, especially the unrealistic expectations many have when seeking a partner.

In a recent podcast interview, Malik spoke candidly about the challenges people face when looking for marriage proposals and the role of mothers in shaping these expectations.

Malik pointed out that in many cases, mothers of young men seek a bride who is slim, tall, and fair-skinned, emphasising superficial traits.

“These qualities cannot exist in one person,” she said, questioning if a woman would be rejected if she gained weight after marriage.

She also discussed the trend of parents granting young women excessive freedom before marriage, suggesting that it may create difficulties for them when adjusting to their new home after marriage.

Malik explained that women are increasingly delaying marriage, and both men and women feel the need for more conversations before tying the knot.

The actress also commented on the trend of mothers seeking brides with foreign degrees and asking intrusive questions, such as whether the woman had been involved with any men while studying abroad. Her remarks have sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many agreeing with her views on marriage expectations but disagreeing with her take on women’s freedom before marriage.