Motorway rape incident: Pictures of both suspects released to public

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pictures of both suspects in Lahore Motorway rape incident have been released to the public. The prime suspect of Wednesday night’s heinous crime, Abid Malhi and his accomplice Waqarul Hasan Shah raped a woman on the motorway in Gujjarpura area of Lahore late Wednesday night.

According to police, the criminal Abid Ali is a resident of Fort Abbas District, Bahawalnagar and his DNA profile matched with DNA samples recovered from the victim’s clothing.

Local news channel claimed to have obtained the criminal record of Abid Ali, who has been in the criminal database since 2013 for another rape case. Abid Ali has not been arrested yet but CTD raids are being carried out to arrest him at the earliest.

His accomplice Waqarul Hasan’s photograph was also released by IG Punjab during a press conference with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday. The Punjab government has set a Rs 2.5Mn reward for each suspect’s arrest.