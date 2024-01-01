Mott steps down as England white-ball coach

LONDON (Agencies): Matthew Mott has stepped down as white-ball head coach after England failed to defend either of the limited-overs World Cups.

Jos Buttler is to remain as captain, with assistant coach Marcus Trescothick put in temporary charge for the series against Australia in September.

Australian Mott, 50, was appointed when England split the head coach roles in 2022 and later that year presided over the triumph at the T20 World Cup in his home country.

But England, champions in 2019, endured a calamitous 50-over World Cup in India last year, winning only three of their nine matches.

And they surrendered the T20 title in the Caribbean and United States in June, beaten in the semi-finals by eventual champions India.

A run to the last four seemed like a minimum requirement for Mott to keep his job, though England managed to win just one of the four games they played against other Test-playing sides.

Immediately after the T20 World Cup, England managing director Rob Key offered no assurances that Mott or Buttler would stay in their roles.

Key has reviewed the tournament and held talks with both men. Buttler is to stay on and Mott exits two years into a four-year contract.

England will now look for a head coach to build towards the next major tournament, the Champions Trophy in Pakistan early next year.

“After three World Cup cycles in a short space of time, I now feel the team needs a new direction to prepare for the challenges ahead,” said Key. “This decision was not made lightly, but I believe it is the right time for the team’s future success.

“With our focus shifting towards the Champions Trophy early next year and the next cycle of white-ball competition, it is crucial that we ensure the team is focused and prepared.”

Mott, who had previously expressed a desire to stay in the role, said: “I would like to thank the players, management, and everyone at the ECB for their commitment, support, and hard work during my time. I leave with many great friendships and incredible memories.”

Who could replace Mott?

Former captain Eoin Morgan, who led England to the 50-over world title five years ago, has already distanced himself from the role.

Ex-England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, who has been part of Mott’s backroom staff and is currently leading Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, is one candidate, having being tipped as a future head coach of the national side by Key.

Jonathan Trott, the former England batter, has impressed as head coach of Afghanistan but has just taken a role as head coach of the Pretoria Capitals in the SAT20.

Australian Mike Hussey, current head coach of Welsh Fire in The Hundred, has previously been part of England’s coaching team.

Whoever takes over will have to deal with a congested schedule. Many of England’s white-ball assignments are crammed in between or even during Test series, meaning some first-choice players are often unavailable.

Key split the England head coach jobs after Chris Silverwood left in 2022. Brendon McCullum took the Test job and the white-ball reins were given to Mott, previously in charge of an all-conquering Australia women’s team.

At the end of his first series in charge, Mott lost Morgan, who retired after the tour of the Netherlands.

However, Buttler had long been touted as the skipper’s successor and England were able to add the T20 world title to the 50-over crown in Melbourne in 2022.

Little has gone right since then. The defence of the 50-over World Cup in India was dogged with problems and heavy defeats, leaving Mott and Buttler under intense pressure.

They were given the chance of redemption at the T20 World Cup, only to be put on the brink of elimination by a washed-out match against Scotland and a heavy defeat by Australia.

England recovered to reach the semis, where they were outclassed by a vastly superior India side.

Mott leaves with a losing record in one-day internationals, having lost 18 and won 16 of his completed matches in charge, but a better record in T20s, where he has 23 wins and 19 defeats.

Whoever becomes Mott’s permanent successor will have the job of regenerating an England team. Many of the players that made England the first men’s team to hold both white-ball world titles simultaneously have either moved on or are coming to the end of their careers.

Beyond the Champions Trophy, the next T20 World Cup is in 2026, the 50-over World Cup is next held in 2027 and a T20 cricket tournament will be part of the 2028 Olympics.