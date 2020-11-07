MoU on “Anti-Semitism” signed between US and Bahrain

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Elan S. Carr, Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism held a conference with the media via teleconference.

He provided a brief readout on the Department’s first-ever U.S. Government-sponsored event about online anti-Semitism titled “Ancient Hatred, Modern Medium,” as well as the Global Imams Council’s adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of anti-Semitism, and the recent signing of an MOU with Bahrain’s King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence.

Carr highlighted the initiative taken for anti-semitism, he stated that the first is, the State Department hosted the first-ever U.S. Government-sponsored conference on combating online anti-Semitism titled “Ancient Hatred, Modern Medium.”

He stated that, four especially important recommendations emerged during the course of the conference. They are to define anti-Semitism so that we can recognize it, educate relevant platform users about it, measure it using sophisticated data analysis, and forge collaboration, for example, between technology platforms, civic society, and government.

Second, on October 22nd, 2020, my office and the Kingdom of Bahrain’s King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence signed an historic memorandum of understanding to combat anti-Semitism together.

We are deeply grateful to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for his visionary leadership in the Middle East. And I was honored to sign the MOU together with the center’s chairman, Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

The MoU outlined the framework to eradicate anti-Semitism and promotion of peace. This agreement is groundbreaking in that it is the first time Arab partners have formally joined the United States in combating anti-Semitism, he stated.

In addition, Carr also stated that, there are other developments in this important cause of adopting the IHRA definition. Albania is the first Muslim-majority country to do so through formal parliamentary action. Kosovo did so earlier.

Carr also refused to answer a question posed by journalists regarding U.S State Department initiative of declaring some NGO’s as anti-Semitic. Another journalist asked a question stating that, what are Carr’s view on NGO’s working such as Amnesty and Human Rights Watch are presenting a realistic picture or not.

In answer to this question, he said that, there are a number of organizations that do some good work in the world.

Elan also commented on regarding either he will include anti-Semitic statements in this inaugatraton Day. He said that, its important that the policies to combat anti-Semtism should be continues in the next government as well.

He stated that, we fight for the safety of Jewish communities around the world, when we fight as we have to increase the investigation and prosecution and appropriate punishment of hate crimes, when we push the IHRA definition – the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism is absolutely critical.

He also added that, the internet and social media, has been misused by malign actors to become vectors of not only anti-Semitism. He said that, fight against anti-Semitism is fight for American values. On the teleconference, a journalist asked Carr to comment on Michigan Jewish cemetery that was vandalized with Trump’s name.

While answering this question, Carr stated that, the United States, because, of course, the United States is the most Philo-Semitic country in the world, and I would argue that our administration and this President is the most Philo-Semitic administration and the most Philo-Semitic president we’ve had.

He remarked that, But despite that, anti-Semitism is rising globally, and this is a global phenomenon. It’s not an American problem or a German problem or a European problem. It is a global problem.

The vandalism of the cemetery in Michigan. I mean, there have been all kinds of incidences. Pittsburgh, Poway. I spoke at the funeral of Lori Kaye, who was murdered in San Diego, he added.

Elan Carr also divulged that, this administration unveiled a proposal for peace between Israel and the Palestinians that acknowledges historical Jewish claims to those areas while at the same time providing a pathway to Palestinian statehood in those very same areas.

While commenting on Trump’s policy of Middle East, he said that, you can’t build peace on a foundation of falsehoods; you have to build peace on a foundation of truth.

And Exhibit A, of course, is recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish people and the state of Israel and moving our embassy there.

Elan Carr also commented on the countering anti-Semitic Russian propaganda saying that, we’re seeing some malign actors, some governments exacerbate the crisis by fomenting anti-Semitism across the world for a number of reasons – destabilizing democracies, undermining their neighbors, and we’re seeing a number of countries do this. He also refused to directly accuse Russia.

He also accused Iran for propagating against anti-Semitism online and on social media.

Elan also commented on the recent tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia saying that, Azerbaijan is in so many ways a model of interethnic and interfaith not only tolerance but true affection true affection between its Muslim majority and its Christian community and its Jewish community.

He also stated that he was touched when a Jewish community building – it was a synagogue was being renovated and they ran out of money. The Muslim imam, the leader of the Muslim community, personally intervened and provided additional funding to renovate the synagogue.

Carr accused the Islamic Republic of Iran for calling Israel a cancerous tumor and using the terms like the “final solution” and says that Israel needs to be wiped off the earth, well, you can’t – that’s statecraft.

State policies can be criticized but undermining Israel’s right to exist, denying the Jewish people the right to self-determination, demonizing or delegitimizing Israel, comparing Israel to the Nazis a member of Congress tweeted just now, made an accusation that accusing Israel of ethnic cleansing.