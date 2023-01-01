MOU sign between ICMA and QCCI

F.P. Report



QUETTA: The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony between ICMA and Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) was held at QCCI office in Quetta.



The MOU was signed by Zia ul Mustafa, Chairman Strategic Board ICMA and Haji Abdullah Achakzai, President QCCI.



ICMA will arrange Corporate Trainings and Technical. Seminars for the members of QCCI in order to keep them updated about the new developments in corporate governance.



The ceremony was attended by Aamir Ijaz ED ICMA, Ms. Munaza Elahi Director MARCOM, senior members of ICMA and EC members of Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry.