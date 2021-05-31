MoU sign between NBP and SAU

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed virtually between National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam (SAU) for collaboration between the two organizations to promote agriculture entrepreneurship and capacity building. The objectives of this MOU include:

a. SAU will connect prospective Agri startups and entrepreneurs with NBP.

b. Collaboration in development & launch of credit products.

c. Capacity Building trainings for Bank officials i.e. AFO’s (Agriculture Field Officers)

d. Collaboration for exchange of ideas, skills & techniques on problems of national interest.

e. NBP will provide internship placement to SAU graduates as per Bank’s Policy.

The SAU is among top agriculture universities in Pakistan and committed to contribute towards self-sufficiency and sustainability in agriculture to ensure food security by producing trained manpower, conducting problem oriented research and establishing effective linkages with the stakeholders.

NBP and SAU will cooperate to benefit agriculture focused enterprise development, identify and carry out joint marketing activities for awareness of farming community.

Such activities may include NBP participation in seminars, exhibitions and farmers programs for awareness of Bank’s financing products.

NBP is Pakistan’s largest public sector commercial bank, providing a diverse range of products and services to the agriculture sector. The Bank is taking initiatives for increasing market penetration and growth in the priority sectors of the economy by developing and strengthening value chains between producers, processors, exporters and financial institutions. The Inclusive Development Group (IDG) within NBP is leading these initiatives and is engaged in focusing on financial inclusion of underserved sectors that have significant business potential.

The expected outcome of the collaboration between NBP and SAU is to contribute towards the growth of agriculture in Pakistan.