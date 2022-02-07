MoU signed for 3rd-party validation of SSP

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Memorandum of Und-erstanding (MoU) signing ceremony for the third-party validation of phase 1 of the Federal Sehat Sahulat Program (SSP) was held here on Monday.

The MoU was signed be-tween the Health Services Academy (HSA) and the Sehat Sahulat Program, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (NHSRC). Dr. Shehzad Ali Khan, Vice-Chancellor HSA, and Muhammad Arshad, CEO SSP, signed the contract.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulat-ion and Coordination, Dr. Faisal Sultan, was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the occasion, he said, “The Sehat Sahulat Program is a flagship initiative of the current Government of Pakistan as per the vision and direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan. It will create a robust improvement in treatment services and ensure access to quality health care services for everyone.”

Muhammad Arshad, CEO of the Federal Sehat Sahulat Program, remarked that the Quami Sehalt card covers an extensive list of healthcare services up to one million rupees per family. The services included open-heart surgeries, insertion of stents, management of cancer, neurosurgical pr-ocedures, burn managem-ent, accident management, dialysis, intensive care management, deliveries, C-sections, and other medical and surgical procedures. The program also facilitates inter-provincial and inter-district portability for free of cost from any empaneled hospital in Pakistan. The MoU is a step further to achieving the government’s mission to create a prosperous and healthy nation.