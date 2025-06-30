MoU signed for housing support in Takhar

TAKHAR (BNA): The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mission East to enhance housing support for 380 families across three districts in Takhar province.

The agreement finalized by Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, the head of ANDMA, and Sibratadi, head of Mission East’s Afghanistan office.

Under the terms of the MoU, a total of $686,734 will be allocated to assist families in the districts of Farkhar, Chaal, and Ishkamish. The funds will provide, Home repairs for 200 families, Home reconstruction for 180 families, A grant of $50 for families with partially damaged homes to purchase construction tools

During the signing ceremony, Mullah Turabi highlighted the importance of transitioning from immediate humanitarian aid to more sustainable development projects. He called for the implementation process to be both swift and transparent to ensure effective support for the affected families.