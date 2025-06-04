MoU signed to boost mining cooperation in Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLONews): The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum and the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance facilitation and coordination between the private sector and the ministry in the extraction and processing of Afghanistan’s mines.

Officials consider this MoU crucial for resolving major challenges faced by mining contractors and for increasing coordination between the private sector and the ministry regarding the protection and utilization of mineral resources.

The Chamber of Commerce and Investment officials describe Afghanistan’s mineral resources as the national wealth of the Afghan people, emphasizing that protecting and properly utilizing these resources is a shared responsibility of the government, the private sector, and the people.

Mohammad Younus Mohmand, first deputy of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, stated: “The mines are our national wealth. Protecting and properly processing the mines is the duty of every Afghan. It’s not our responsibility how the mines are obtained, but rather how we process them properly so that their benefits reach all of Afghanistan.”

Khanjan Alokozai, head of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, said: “We act as a bridge between the government and traders. Our role is to connect reputable traders who have love for their country, capital, and resources with the ministry.”

Abdul Rahman Qanit, Deputy Minister of Mines and Petroleum, also stated that the ministry strives to ensure the proper management of Afghanistan’s mines with national interests in mind. He assured mining contractors and private sector representatives that the current challenges will be addressed.

Abdul Rahman Qanit added: “These mines, which are now the responsibility of the ministry and the private sector, must be used wisely and employed in public-benefit projects.”

Increased coordination, enhanced facilitation, reduction of customs tariffs on mineral products, easing the transportation of minerals—especially from airports—and facilitating access to precious and semi-precious stone mines are among the main demands of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum’s contractors.